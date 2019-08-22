Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Unseen Pics from Abhishek-Aishwarya Wedding Show Amitabh Bachchan Dancing with Jaya, Shweta

Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla have released a number of behind the scenes stills from Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Days after giving us all a glimpse of Shweta Bachchan's wedding to Nikhil Nanda in 1997, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have shared a number of pictures from Abhishek Bachchan's wedding to Aishwarya Rai. Calling it 'a wedding beyond a fairy-tale', the designer duo shared photos from the sangeet and wedding ceremonies of the Bollywood power couple.

In the first picture shared, the couple can be seen all smiles during their sangeet ceremony. While Aishwarya is wearing an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set, decorated with sequins, along with a rich detailed blue dupatta, Abhishek looks handsome in blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls.

View this post on Instagram

2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

In another picture, daddy Amitabh Bachchan is seen dancing with Jaya Bachchan, as Aishwarya and Abhishek enjoy their performance.

In another set of pictures from the wedding day, Abhishek can be seen wearing a geometric Vasli patterned sherwani, with a self-tailored inner kurta and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. While his jooties had embroidery work, his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue with intricate gota details.

View this post on Instagram

2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #jayabachchan #sherwani #geometric #vasli #gota #zardozi #borders #jamdanitissue

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen chatting with Jaya, daughter Shweta and grand-daughter Navya Nanda in one photo, while the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing in the second picture. As revealed by the designer duo, "Abhishek's wedding had the pristine perfection of white, with the entire Bachchan family wearing Vasli for the nuptial."

View this post on Instagram

2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

