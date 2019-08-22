Unseen Pics from Abhishek-Aishwarya Wedding Show Amitabh Bachchan Dancing with Jaya, Shweta

Days after giving us all a glimpse of Shweta Bachchan's wedding to Nikhil Nanda in 1997, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have shared a number of pictures from Abhishek Bachchan's wedding to Aishwarya Rai. Calling it 'a wedding beyond a fairy-tale', the designer duo shared photos from the sangeet and wedding ceremonies of the Bollywood power couple.

In the first picture shared, the couple can be seen all smiles during their sangeet ceremony. While Aishwarya is wearing an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set, decorated with sequins, along with a rich detailed blue dupatta, Abhishek looks handsome in blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls.

In another picture, daddy Amitabh Bachchan is seen dancing with Jaya Bachchan, as Aishwarya and Abhishek enjoy their performance.

In another set of pictures from the wedding day, Abhishek can be seen wearing a geometric Vasli patterned sherwani, with a self-tailored inner kurta and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. While his jooties had embroidery work, his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue with intricate gota details.

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen chatting with Jaya, daughter Shweta and grand-daughter Navya Nanda in one photo, while the father-daughter duo can be seen dancing in the second picture. As revealed by the designer duo, "Abhishek's wedding had the pristine perfection of white, with the entire Bachchan family wearing Vasli for the nuptial."

