Unseen Pics of Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's Son Raayan Goes Viral

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s son, Raayan Raj Sarja will be turning one next week and ahead of his birthday, some unseen pictures of him has been doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, Raayan can be seen on his mother’s lap, while his acquaintance greets him. Meghana was five months pregnant with her first child when her husband passed away on June 7 following a massive heart attack. The actress showed unparalleled strength and welcomed her baby into the world with a broad smile. Chiranjeevi’s family and fans supported Meghana through her journey as a single mother.

Take a look at the photos:

Also Read: Arjun Sarja’s Special Moment with Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj’s Newborn is Going Viral, See Pic

Since Chiranjeevi’s demise, Meghana has been sharing special moments and memories with him and their child on social media. Last month, she marked the occasion of Raayan turning 11 months old.

During a recent television interview, Meghana expressed how support from her late husband’s fans gave her a lot of strength.

She revealed that over the past year, Chiranjeevi’s fans have supported her and stood like a rock. Meghana also addressed his fans, requesting them to cherish their beloved actor, in their memories forever.

She said, “Many times, Chiru’s fans have helped me stay strong with their messages. Even college students have messaged me. They tell me that they had to bunk college to see if I posted updates on social media. His fans have been rock solid. Even on June 8, his fans lined up from our home to the entrance of the Kanakapura farm to bid goodbye to Chiru. That shows how much his fans love Chiru."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.