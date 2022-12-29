Unseen Pics of Ranbir Kapoor Proposing to Alia Bhatt, Emotional Moments From Their Wedding Surface

We thank Soni Razdan for treating us to some unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from 2022. It has been a big year for the couple. Not only did the couple tie the knot in April but also welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November. In an Instagram reel looking back at the year that went by, Soni shared unseen pictures of the couple from the day Ranbir proposed to Alia and their wedding.

In a picture featured in the reel, Ranbir was seen down on one knee with a ring in his hand while Alia appeared to be on the verge of breaking down. In another part of the video, Soni shared glimpses from Alia’s wedding. One of the pictures featured from the actress’ Mehndi ceremony while in another, Alia appeared to be getting emotional during the wedding ceremony while Ranbir sat by her side.

Soni also shared glimpses of Alia from her pregnancy journey. Besides sharing pictures with Alia, Soni also shared memorable moments with Mahesh Bhatt and her work life. Sharing the video on Instagram, Soni wrote, “Photo Dump 2022 … Some Happy moments from the year we’re about to leave behind … and Happy New Year already ! ♥️."

The veteran actress’s photo dump came a day after Alia shared a video with pictures and videos that did not make it to Instagram. The reel shows Alia with her camera and going into a flashback of memories. She shared images from her getaways at the beginning of the year to her shoot days for Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. The reel also consisted of candid shots transitioning from her “pregnancy days’ to her “postpartum days". And of course, it had stunning photos with her pet cat Edward.

Her fans could not help but swoon over these unseen pictures. While some pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from this album.

