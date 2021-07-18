Unseen Picture of Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor's Mother Neetu Kapoor is All Things Love

Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and is spotted with his extended family on important events. Recently, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother, took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen picture with Alia. In the image, Neetu can be seen sitting next to Alia and the ladies are busy flashing their million-dollar smiles. The veteran actress has penned a birthday wish for Alia’s team member as well.

Alia recently shared a picture on flaunting perfect figure, saying she is halfway through with a 40-day fitness challenge she has taken up.

In the Instagram picture, Alia is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a teal sports bra and lycra pants. “20 done 20 to go #sohfit40daychallenge," she wrote as caption.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the picture: “Wow." Actress Katrina Kaif wrote with a fire emoji: “Uh-huh." Alia replied: “@Katrinakaif omg I got the ‘Katy approval’." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “Uff Uff Uff.. Wah Wah Wah."

Alia currently awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

(With IANS inputs)

