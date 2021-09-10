Unseen Picture of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry from Modelling Days Breaks Internet

A photo featuring Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sophie Choudry from their modelling days has taken the internet by a storm. In the picture, the three divas along with other models, have posed with renowned fashion designer Thomas Jacob Hilfiger. He is also the founder of one of the major fashion brands named Tommy Hilfiger. The throwback picture has been shared by model Marc J Robinson. Through his post, Marc informed that the picture was clicked at the time of a fashion show that was done for Tommy Hilfiger.

In the now viral snap, one can spot Deepika clad in a black tube top along with a pair of pants of the same colour. She has finished off her look with low heel sandals, a pair of earrings and a simple yet classy hairstyle. Katrina, on the other hand, has kept her look simple with a zipper hoodie and a pair of lowers. She has kept her curls and has stuck to a comfortable pair of bellies in terms of footwear. Sophie has stuck to a basic look consisting of a pink top and a pair of denims. She has left her hair open and has flaunted an almost no-makeup look.

The snap as expected has received a lot of love from Instagram users. Many netizens have commented on the beauty of Katrina and Deepika, while some have gone on to write how young and gorgeous all three divas continue to look till date. Sophie has also reacted to the post. She wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.”

Meanwhile on the work front, both Deepika and Katrina are packed with upcoming projects. Katrina at present is shooting in Turkey for the third movie in the Tiger series along with Salman Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, has projects like The Intern, Pathan and’83 lined up in the pipeline.

