Unseen Pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Jodhpur Wedding

It may have been two years since we witnessed one of the most magical celebrity weddings, but some unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s wedding are reviving our excitement.

To mark the second anniversary of Nick and Priyanka’s wedding, photographer Joseph Radhik shared some never seen before pictures on his Instagram handle. The renowned wedding photographer shared some exquisite portraits of Priyanka’s bridal looks from the two weddings that took place. The first wedding was in Christian style where Priyanka wore the iconic custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beading and swarovski crystal embellishment, which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete.

One of the shots even captured the 75 ft tulle veil that completed Priyanka’s strapless column gown. It was the designer Ralph Lauren who invited Priyanka as his guest to the Met Gala in 2017 where she met Nick for the first time at the red carpet.

Newlyweds @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 #MetGala.Nick wore Purple Label, and Priyanka’s dress was a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren creation, as were both looks designed for the couple’s recent nuptials. pic.twitter.com/3T4JbbVH19 — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Prior to this, the designer had made wedding dresses only for his daughter, his daughter-in-law and his niece. Making her wedding gown all the more special, Priyanka had asked for eight special words and phrases to be incorporated into the embroidery of the outer layer of her wedding gown. The two words “hope” and “compassion” were woven into the lengths, along with Hindu mantra "om namaha shiva", and the date of the ceremony. Nick’s full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, at the front of the coat was mirrored on the back by the names of her parents. The word "family" featured on the right sleeve and the word "love" was stitched over her heart in the ivory thread.

Ralph Lauren also designed the outfits for the bridesmaids and the groomsmen who can be seen in one of the pictures shared by Stories by Joseph Radhik.

Another series of images shared by Joseph were from Priyanka and Nick’s traditional Indian wedding. The outfits for this ceremony were designed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Priyanka’s all-red bridal lehenga with French embroidery was embellished with chopard 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece and an elaborate necklace made of 84.50 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold became an inspiration for many Indian brides. The photographs captured some of the most intimate moments of the Jodhpur wedding where Nick and Priyanka’s family and friends gathered to witness their union.