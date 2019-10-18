Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here

Pictures from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding have surfaced the Internet and fans can't stop talking about the happy couple.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
Image courtesy: shahidkapoortr/ Instagram

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, a student from New Delhi in 2015. The couple, who is now parents to two adorable kids Misha and Zain have had a private wedding with simple rituals in the company of their family and close friends. Now, years later, pictures from their wedding have surfaced the Internet and fans can't stop talking about the happy couple.

Recently, a few rare images of Shahid and Mira from their wedding ceremony were shared by an Instagram account that goes by the name shahidkapoortr. It is a fan account that describes itself as 'Turkish Fangirl' posted an image from the wedding, alongside the caption, "#ThrowBack from #ShaMira’s wedding."

In the photo, the Haider actor can be seen looking dapper in a red kurta which he had paired with a maroon jacket, while in another photo, Mira can be seen looking pretty in a yellow lehenga. Another photo shows the couple sharing a few moves on the dance floor.

In one photo, Mira can be seen performing at the sangeet with her girl gang.

Notably, Mira was recently spotted by photographers outside her house, where she was seen wearing a bandhni-print pink saree with matching blouse and a simple necklace with matching earrings for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, which is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

