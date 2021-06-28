Unseen Pictures Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Wedding Go Viral

There are many couples in Bollywood who constantly remain in the news for some reason or the other. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of them. Away from the glares of the media, the two tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. Both had shared only a limited set of beautiful pictures of their wedding on social media. Now, in an absolute treat for their followers, some unseen pictures from their wedding have surfaced online and been widely shared.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen in their wedding attire and standing by the picturesque lake. In the second photo, both the actors can be seen holding champagne glasses in their hands while raising a toast. In another one, they are seen sitting in their luxury car after their wedding. It appears that the pictures have been clicked from a distance. The pictures from their Mangalorean wedding have been shared by numerous fan accounts.

Ranveer and Deepika dated each other for about seven years. In 2018, they flew down to Lake Como in Italy along with some of their friends and family to get married. They made their relationship official and announced their marriage in 2018 on social media.

The couple had two wedding ceremonies - an Anand Karaj ceremony and a Manglorean style wedding. They followed Konkani and Sindhi traditions in their marriage in order to honor their customs. To avoid wedding pictures getting leaked, the couple also had a no-phone policy for their guests.

Both the actors have shared screen space in various films including, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Now, they will be soon together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83’ where Ranveer will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev. Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Circus’ is also available in the couple’s basket.

