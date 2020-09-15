MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Unseen Video of Sushant Singh Rajput With 'Kai Po Che' Co-star Rajkummar Rao in Happy Times

Unseen Video of Sushant Singh Rajput With 'Kai Po Che' Co-star Rajkummar Rao in Happy Times

Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkumar Rao, which seem to be from their Kai Po Che days.

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday. Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Sushant along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The late actor is seen laughing childishly smiling while Rajkummar talks into a mic. "What A Heartwarming Smile," Shweta wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram

What A Heartwarming Smile ❤️

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

The video seems to be from the actor's "Kai Po Che!" days. Recently, Shweta shared that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of the investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Next Story
Loading