Unstoppable Season 2: Is Jr NTR Part Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Guestlist?

Unstoppable with NBK, the Telugu chat show, will soon be returning to the OTT app, Aha. In the one of its kind chat show, Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna goes all candid with the stars. The first season of the show has received love and praise from the audience and this is the reason, Balakrishna is returning with season 2.

Recently on the Telugu Indian Idol, host Balakrishna announced that the show Unstoppable is all set to come back to the OTT platform to entertain the audience once again.

Ever since the announcement has been made, various reports related to the potential guest list is getting circulated on social media. It is believed that the ones who were not part of Season 1 will be coming to this one.

According to media reports, it is said that actor Chiranjeevi is going to be Balakrishna’s first guest on the show, Unstoppable 2 with NBK. While no official announcement has been made yet by the makers or the actor, if reports are to be believed, it’ll be a powerful opening for the show. Apart from this, many other names such as Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayapradha, Meena, and Aamani are also coming out as the guests for season two.

Meanwhile, one actor who the audience is excited to witness is Jr NTR. In the past, many reports have claimed that things are not well between Balakrishna and nephew Jr NTR. The reports claimed as Jr NTR entered politics, things went a little off the way for the two. However, now looking at the recent successful projects of NTR, fans are expecting him on the couch.

Coming back to Unstoppable with NBK, the show is said to be premiered on August 15 on the OTT app, Aha.

