Unstoppable With NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Teases Prabhas About his Secret Love Affairs

In the forthcoming episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 2, Prabhas is all set to entertain his fans by sharing intriguing tidbits about himself. A new promo for the first part of the episode is now released and it surely promises the fans a treat as the Baahubali actor, who is known for his calm personality will be seen enjoying himself with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 featuring Prabhas and Gopichand will be streaming in two parts. The first part will be out on December 30 on Aha.

Sharing the video on social media platforms, the promo begins with lots of Balakrishna asking Prabhas to address him as darling, followed by a lot of chat about his relationship and marriage life where the actor can be heard saying he will probably get married after Salman Khan. Then over the call, Ram Charan opened some secrets about the Saaho actor and then the entry of Gopichand in the episode. Balayya can be continuously teasing Prabhas about his love affairs. The promo ended with a small tribute to Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju who passed away this September.

The caption of the 3-minute long video read: “Everything you wanted to know and every way you like him to be… Darling Prabhas at his witty and fun best with Nandamuri Balakrishna on Unstoppable With NBK Season 2. Premieres December 30.”

Watch the promo here:

The second part of the episode is scheduled to stream on January 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. He is now gearing up for Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush. The periodic drama is based on Lord Ram and the victory of good over evil. The film also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the parallel lead among others. Prabhas will be also seen in a rugged avatar in Salaar helmed by Prashanth Neel. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 28, next year.

On the other hand, Balakrishna is all set for Veera Simha Reddy, touted to be an actioner. The film will open in cinemas on January 12, next year. Balakrishna also has Anil Ravipudi’s NBK 108 in his kitty.

