Unstoppable With NBK 2: Prabhas Takes The Hot Seat, Fans In For A ‘Massive Episode’

In the forthcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2, Prabhas is all set to entertain his fans by sharing intriguing tidbits about himself. On Monday, the OTT platform Aha unveiled behind-the-scenes shots of the Radhe Shyam star on the sets of the show. Prabhas will be joining the episode alongside actor and close friend Gopichand. In the pictures, both actors can be seen smiling as they talk to the show’s host Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Posting on Twitter, Aha Video tweets: “We are still in awe of #NBKwithPrabhas on one stage and in one frame. It’s a promise, it’s a massive episode where it brings a new angle that you have never seen before. Coming soon.”

We are still in awe of #NBKwithPrabhas on one stage and in one frame.❤️It's a promise, meeru ennadu choodani oka kottha angle meeku choopinche MAASSIVE episode idhi. Coming soon…🔥🔥🔥#Prabhas @YoursGopichand#NBKWithPrabhas #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 #GopiChand pic.twitter.com/jYYcfjR9vx— ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) December 12, 2022

Fans cannot keep calm and are eager to know when the episode will be aired on the digital streaming platform. This episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2 will be a true delight for his fans because Prabhas is known for being an introvert — and this will be his first appearance on an OTT show.

On the show, Balakrishna will tap into their humorous side. It’s going to be a hilarious episode. As reported by Pinkvilla, this episode will debut on February 16 and February 23.

For the uninitiated, Prabhas and his friend, Gopichand have a strong bond. The duo worked together on their 2004 Telugu blockbuster Varsham. Many think that it was through Varsham that Prabhas and Gopichand’s bond increased, but the duo were close even before that. Fans adore their friendship because the duo’s bond remained strong, through thick and thin.

Balakrishna’s upcoming film, Veera Simha Reddy, is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie is financed by Mythri Movie Makers. It is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 12, 2023. Notably, Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s next film Waltair Veerayya both being released at the same time and produced by the same production company.

Read all the Latest Movies News here