Unstoppable With NBK: Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets On A Video Call With Rashimka Mandanna

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show Unstoppable with NBK 2 will soon stream its third episode. So far, former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and actors Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Viswak Sen have graced the show. The third episode will feature actors Sharwanand and Advi Sesh. A promo has been released that shows the three having fun on the show. However, the highlight of the show was a surprise that Sharwanand had for Balayya.

In the promo, Sharwanand can be heard saying that he has a surprise for Balayya. He then pulls out a cell phone from his pocket, which gives the impression that he got a phone for Balayya. However, that is not a surprise. As soon as he displays the phone to Balayya, the Akhana actor screams, “Arey! Rashmika”.

Yes, it was actress Rashmika Mandanna on a video call. In the previous episode, Balayya made a reference to the ‘National Crush’, a moniker associated with the Dear Comrade actress. He had mentioned that he had a crush on the actress as well. As a follow-up, the show’s organizers decided to give Balayya a chance to talk to Rashmika and brought in Sharwanand on the surprise plan.

Balayya looked happy with the gesture and even held the phone close to his heart, which made the audience burst into applause. The promo does not reveal the chat Balayya had with Rashmika on the video call and we can only get to know it when it premieres November 4 on Aha OTT.

