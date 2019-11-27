Unused Avengers Endgame Artwork Throws New Light on the Making of Thanos

One of Marvel's Visual Artists recently unveiled some artwork revolving around multiple versions of young Thanos that did not make it into the Avengers films.

With the release of Avengers Endgame's deleted scenes on Disney+, a number of executives from within Marvel have started sharing the artwork of unused ideas and plans behind the film.

Ryan Meinerding, who serves as one of Marvel's Visual Development heads, shared some of his concept work for a young Thanos. In the artwork, Thanos can be seen throughout his years as a teenager and a young adult. The unused idea had been revealed earlier and that it was planned to be used throughout both Infinity War and Endgame but was later scrapped due to lack of space in the film's runtime.

Young Thanos is one of many concept artworks recently revealed to fans. Some of the others include Doctor Strange wearing an Iron Man suit and Tony Stark putting on the cloak of levitation, The Hulk having a heart-to-heart conversation with Bruce Banner inside the soul stone, and even Doctor Strange in Infinity War sending Thanos on a magic illusion trip similar to the one he received from The Ancient One in his solo film Dr. Strange.

Meinerding also shared a look at his design of the quantum suits for Avengers Endgame. The design was later combined with that of other artists for the film.

While there have not been any confirmations, plans for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame included introducing Thanos' entire family as well as the events that led to the extinction of his planet Titan. With the idea not being used it remains to be seen if it might be used in the future.

