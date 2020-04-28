Unverified Video About Aamir Khan Goes Viral, Chris Evans Was 'Psyched' to Lift Thor's Hammer

A video claiming that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged in a unique way has surfaced online and is going viral.

The TikTok video, which has not been verified, claims that Aamir sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. It states that on April 23 the truck arrived in Delhi amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle was loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

Avengers: Endgame has completed a year since release. The Russo brothers 2019 directorial created box office history when it became the highest grossing film worldwide, beating James Cameron's Avatar (2009). One of the most loved instances in Endgame was the time when Captain America (Chris Evans) picks Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir in the climax battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin). It came as a pleasant shock for the viewers as well. Now, Russo brothers have revealed how Evans reacted when he learnt that Captain America will wield Thor's hammer.

Responding to a fan question, Russo brothers said about the scene, "It was early in development when we let him know he was going to pick up the hammer… needless to say he was psyched. The crew on these films are filled with comic book lovers, so you can guess how excited everyone was the day we filmed this (sic)."

Flipping through old albums, fans have found a rather endearing family picture from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's wedding. The picture has the Pataudi family posing gracefully with the married couple.

In the image, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore is seen sitting in the center holding young Ibrahim, the actor's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Towards the extreme left is Soha, posing besides her brother Saif, whereas Sara took the right corner of the frame. Kareena, dressed as the bride, is seen posing just behind her mother-in-law.

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has turned a year older on Tuesday. This time however she will not be celebrating her birthday with her loved ones actually present around since the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. However, hubby Naga Chaitanya did make the occasion very special for her by baking a cake at home. Naga Chaitanya looked up the recipe online and baked what looked like a chocolate cake from scratch.

Samantha shared adorable pictures and videos from the time Naga Chaitanya took to kitchen duties. We can see the couple's adorable pet dog Hash also looking forward to what was happening in the kitchen and accompanied Naga Chaitanya throughout the cake-baking process.

No house-help and no option to step out have made many feel like being locked up in the Bigg Boss house. But former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan says that participating in the reality show and experiencing the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown have nothing in common.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother, features celebrities locked inside a house for months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury.

