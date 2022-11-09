Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat's Relationship Timeline: From Ugly Fallout to Turning Friends Again

Ex-lovers Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed recently attended their close friend Anjali Arora’s birthday bash. But what stole the limelight was the duo’s adorable dance video that went viral on social media. For those unaware, the Anupamaa actor and Urfi Javed’s relationship has been a tumultuous one, with the latter once calling the former ‘extremely possessive.’ However, in the recent past, the two have given out statements claiming there’s no longer any animosity between the former couple.

Here’s everything that you need to know about their relationship timeline, from what went wrong between them to becoming friends once again.

Meri Durga – The Beginning

Love bloomed between the two when the duo met each other on the sets of the daily soap opera Meri Durga. The co-stars fell head over heels and began dating each other. According to a report by ETimes, Paras was only 19 at the time and Uorfi was his first girlfriend.

The controversial fallout

The relationship was short-lived as the two quickly called it quits after dating for mere 6 months. Uorfi Javed, who has previously participated in Bigg Boss OTT, during an interaction called Paras extremely ‘insecure and possessive.’ According to Uorfi, within months of their relationship, Paras got himself multiple tattoos dedicated to her.

Uorfi Javed cancelled in Anupamaa?

Paras Kalnawat became a household name for playing Samar Shah in Anupamaa, but reports claimed Uorfi Javed blamed him for blocking her entry into the show. Apparently, Paras Kalnawat and Urfi Javed were supposed to star in the show together, but the former reportedly requested the makers from refraining to cast her. It is important to note, that neither Kalnawat nor the makers of Anupamaa have confirmed or denied the allegation.

Paras Kalnawat’s response

During his interaction with ETimes, Paras Kalnawat broke his silence on his past history with Uorfi Javed and confirmed that they did date each other about six months, years ago. Although the relationship was short-lived, Kalnawat stated that he harbours no ill feelings against her. “I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on. As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me.”

Talking about their equation, Kalnawat added that he believed in living in the present and that they share a cordial bond now. “I message her when I am in doubt. I take suggestions from her. Both of us are in a good space in life,” he concluded.

Paras Kalnawat wishes Uorfi Javed

On the special occasion of Uorfi Javed’s birthday, Paras Kalnawat took to Instagram to share a photo alongside her. While doing so, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday Urfi, May you be blessed with the best of everything, Keep always smiling.”

Uorfi Javed roots for Paras Kalnawat

After his exit from Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat participated in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Uorfi Javed once took to social media to support his performance on her Instagram stories.

After lamenting multiple accusations and an ugly fallout, now it appears that the two have buried their dating history in the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News here