Uorfi Javed Cheers For Her Ex Beau Paras Kalnawat, He Too Praises Her 'Hardwork and Dedication'

While Paras Kalnawat won everyone’s heart with his first performance in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, looks like his former girlfriend Uorfi Javed is impressed too. Recently, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and cheered for her former boyfriend. She shared one of Paras’ pictures in which he was seen posing with his choreographer Shweta Sharda. “Loving them in Jhalak,” Uorfi wrote.

Not just this, but Uorfi Javed also shared a teaser of Paras’ performance on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa stage and added, “@paras_kalnawat yar so proud to see you growing.”

News18 Showsha reached out to Paras Kalnawat and asked him about the same. The actor told us that he too respects Uorfi’s ‘hardwork and dedication’ and added that they have mutual respect for each other. “I respect her hardwork and dedication. We have spoken about her struggles in the past and that is what makes me proud of her. We aren’t in the zone to fight with each other, the way it’s been portrayed out in the world. It’s just that we have mutual respect and admiration for one another,” he said.

Uorfi and Paras recently crossed paths at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party too. Back then, it was reported that the two tried to be cordial with each other and maintained distance. However, some reports also claimed that the two actors also indulged in a heated argument at the launch party.

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat dated each other in the past but broke up in 2017. Later, Uorfi also made some explosive claims during an interview and alleged that her former boyfriend had asked the makers of Anupamaa to not cast her. “We were supposed to work together in a show, I guess Anupamaa only. He requested the creative director and everyone to not cast me in the show. Whenever there is even a slight chance of me being in the show, he would request the team to not cast me. Because apparently, his girlfriend present or ex would not like it,” Urfi told E-Times.

