Uorfi Javed Creates Crop Top from Cling Wrap, Covers Her Modesty With Flowers; Watch Video

Uorfi Javed never fails to leave her fans amazed with her bizzare fashion sense. The Bigg Boss OTT is known for her creative yet out of the box sartorial choices. The who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to videos of her self-made outfits and her fashion sense often catches everyone’s attention. Maintaining the trajectory, Uorfi took her social media handle on Friday and dropped a video with her wearing a top made of cling wrap.

In the video, we see Uorfi who posed confidently in a crop top made out of cling wrap. She covered her modesty with plastic flowers. The actress sported a pair of blue denim with the innovative top that she created. With her hair tied in a neat pony, Uorfi had her signature bold red lip and eyeliner and mascara-laden eyes on. The actress completed her look with a pair of high heels. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of high heels which at one point in the video, made her nearly fall. Taking to the caption, Uorfi dropped a couple of flower and bouquet emoticons.

Uorfi Javed’s look has surely left her fans impressed. Several social media users took to the comment section to post their reactions . “Amazing concept sister. I simply love this top,” one of the comments read. Another person wrote, “So Beautifull Queen” Another netizen called her ‘You’re never failed to impress with your creativity’.

Watch Uorfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3BK7niVPUM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

While this time the actress’ outfit was adored by her fans. Oftentimes she is trolled on social media because of her fashion sense.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18 Showsha, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

