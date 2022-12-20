CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uorfi Javed Diagnosed With Laryngitis, Puts Dubai Vacation on Halt
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

According to Mayo Clinic, inside the larynx are vocal cords- two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage.

The TV actress has recently jetted off to Dubai for a vacation spree with her friends.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed often finds herself in the headlines for her bold sartorial choices. The TV actress recently jetted off to Dubai for a vacation with her friends. However, she had to put her vacation on halt as she had to spend her entire trip resting and recovering after she was diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days.

Uorfi shared a video of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram Stories. In the now-deleted Instagram Stories, she spoke about her diagnosis. She could be heard saying, “This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from Laryngitis and tonsillitis.” After she said that, the physician asked her not to speak and Uorfi did the action of zipping her mouth.

For those who are unaware, Laryngitis is an inflammation of the human voice box known as the larynx from overuse, irritation or infection. According to Mayo Clinic, inside the larynx are vocal cords- two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage.

Normally, the vocal cords open and close smoothly, forming sounds through their movements and vibration. But with laryngitis, the vocal cords became inflamed or irritated. It makes the vocal sounds hoarse and in some cases, the voice can become undetectable.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she recently landed in legal soup for her recent music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori for allegedly publishing sexually explicit material due to her outfits in the video.

She was last seen on the MTV reality dating show Spiltvilla 14. The show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. In last week’s episode, she was revealed as the mischief maker and exited the show on a good note while also hinting that her journey in the show might not have been completed just yet.

first published:December 20, 2022, 11:37 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 11:37 IST
