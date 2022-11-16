Uorfi Javed Dons Pink Traditional Outfit, Fans Call It 'Hindustani Bhau Ka Kamaal'

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed’s sartorial choices have become the talk of the town ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. However, her experimental outfit choices have also earned the actress a fair share of trolling, ridicule, and threats. Recently, former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau slammed Uorfi by calling her outfits “inappropriate” and advised her to wear decent clothes “Sudhar Jaa Behen,” threatened Hindustani Bhau.

Soon after, Uorfi clapped back at the influencer in a now-deleted Instagram post. Now, the Haye Haye Yeh Majboori star made fans stop dead in their track as she rocked a traditional outfit, unlike her usual quirky ones, in her latest reel. Seeing Uorfi’s change in style, some shocked users claimed that her sudden fashion transition was a result of Hindustani Bhau’s threats.

Uorfi dropped the now-viral video on Instagram along with the caption, “Only because I love Halaa and Hania.” The actress looked gorgeous as she slipped into a pastel-pink salwar suit, featuring intricate white embroidery. She clubbed her attire with a soft pink dupatta draped over her head and tied from behind.

Uorfi kept her accessories minimal, sporting a stone-encrusted Maang Tika. In terms of her makeup, she opted for soft blush cheeks, rosy lips, and on-fleek winged eyeliner. The social media star walked with elegance, flashing a subtle smile for the lens, in the video.

While some users loved Uorfi’s latest outfit and called her “Beautiful” and “Prettiest”, others thought that it was influenced by Hindustani Bhau’s comments. “Hindustani bhau sudhar diya… wha bhau,” lauded one Hindustani Bhau supporter. “Hindustani.. Bhau ka.. Kahar,” remarked another. A third user commented, “(Hindustani) Bhau Ka Kamaal.”

Uorfi Javed and Hindustani Bhau’s ugly spat has recently become a hot topic of discussion among social media users. Uorfi, who usually remains unfazed by criticism, recently took the matter into her hands. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the actress addressed Hindustani Bhau’s remarks and wrote, “This is now, suddenly he has a problem with what I wear after I refused to give him media attention! Case closed, your honor! Verdict- publicity-hungry a**holes who can stoop to any level to get fame.”

