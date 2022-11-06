Uorfi Javed Drops Bold Pics To Give a Befitting Reply To Trolls, Calls Herself 'Shameless But Pretty'

Uorfi Javed’s love for weird, bold, and bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public or drops a video on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. Recently, Uorfi dropped a series of bold pictures on Instagram and gave a befitting reply to trolls on social media via her powerful caption.

Uorfi Javed called herself ‘shameless but pretty’ and explained how the definition of vulgarity might differ from person to person. “Shameless but pretty Also the definition of decency, vulgarity differs from person to person. For some people it’s showing kegs, for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed. So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself! :)” she wrote.

Recently, Uorfi also hit back Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey after the latter reacted to one of her videos and called it ‘ghastly’. “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something,” she had written on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

