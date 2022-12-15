Uorfi Javed Exits MTV Splitsvilla X4, Hints Might Return

Actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who had entered the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X4, exits from the show after revealing that she was the mischief-maker. As soon as she made her sassy entry into the show, it created a stir among the contestants. From picking fights with Sakshi Diwedi to her romantic moment with ex-Roadies winner Kashish Thakur, Uorfi has been entertaining all the while. In the latest episode of the show, Uorfi was seen leaving during the dome session.

The diva known for her sartorial fashion choices entered the show as the mischief-maker. After a lot of chaos, fights, and confusion over who is the actual mischief-maker among the contestants including Sakshi Shrivas, or Sakshi Dwivedi has been candid about her disliking Uorfi and was constantly breaking the rules during a task which compelled the host Sunny Leone to tell her to follow her rules.

After all the chaos, it was found that Uorfi is the actual mischief maker in the game and her entry was to break the connections and see who is actually real on the show.

In the small clip shared on the official page of MTV Splitvilla’s Instagram, Uorfi shared a little bit about her journey.

“I am so happy, I am taking a lot of good memories. I am taking a lot of good experience and of course a lot of drama and a lot of fun. Vese mera safar shyaad Splitvilla mai yaha khtm nhi hota hai, kya pta aap mujhe aage mujhe aur dekho (But my journey, here in Splitsvilla might not end here, who knows you may see me again further in the show). You never know I might comeback,” she can be seen saying while she bids goodbye to the contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

The dating reality show is hosted by Sunny Leone along with Arjun Bijlani. Before MTV Splitsvilla, Uorfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here