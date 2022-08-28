Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Covering Her Breasts With Silver Vark; Netizens Call Her 'Kaju Katli'

Uorfi Javed is known for her sometimes creative, sometimes bizarre fashion sense. Each time the actress drops a picture or a video on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. From wearing a dress made up to safety pins to covering herself with stones, Uorfi Javed has done it all. However, her latest pictures have left netizens completely stunned.

Recently, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen standing in what looked like a garden. However, this time, she did not wear a top or any other outfit but covered herself with Silver Vark which is generally used on Indian sweets. “Illuminating ✨Used chandi ka warq for this,” the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote in the caption.

Uorfi Javed’s look has surely not impressed netizens. Several social media users took to the comment section of her post and called her ‘Kaju Katli’. “Clothes be like me kya kru fir job chhod du,” one of the comments read. Another person wrote, “Fancy dress competition hai kya banogi tum? Urfi javed – Barfi.” Another netizen called her ‘Barfi Javed’.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18 Showsha, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen attending Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

