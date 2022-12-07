Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Her Yet Another Bold Outfit, Netizens Call It 'Mosquito Net'

You can love her or hate her but you simply cannot ignore her. We are talking about none other than Uorfi Javed. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, she leaves everyone completely stunned with her choice of outfits. While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. Once again, Uorfi Javed is getting trolled, credits to her latest outfit.

On Wednesday, Uorfi Javed was snapped in the city in a green see-through dress. She accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and was seen posing for paps.

However, soon after the video was shared on social media by a popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, several social media users reacted to it. A large number of people questioned Uorfi’s choice of outfit and trolled the actress. “Mosquito net pehen k nikal gayi," one of the comments read. Another social media user compared her to the coronavirus and wrote, “Ya corona ban ke ayi hai". Another person called her a ‘green alien’.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Uorfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

