Uorfi Javed Gives a Perfect Answer To Trolls With Her Outfit Made of Stone; Netizens Call Her 'Genius'

Uorfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. Each time the actress drops a video/pictures on social media or is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often gets trolled for fashion choices too. However, recently Uorfi decided to take a troll little too seriously and gave a befitting reply to haters on social media.

On Saturday, Uorfi dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing in a pink t-shirt and black shorts. She then displays a comment on one of her other posts that read, “Isko patthar se maarna chahiye. (She should be stoned).” Following this, the actress decides to wear a bra and a skirt which is made up of stones. “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this , don’t blame me Blame the comment,” the caption of Uorfi’s video reads.

Uorfi’s creativity has left netizens completely impressed. While one of the fans called her ‘genius’, another social media user tagged her as ‘hottest’. “You look so adorable in that colourful stones,” a third comment read. Another person wrote, “Miss universe banna chahiye aapko kitni cute ho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recently, Ranveer Singh also called Uorfi Javed a ‘fashion icon’ when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. Later, Uorfi also reacted to the same while interacting with the paparazzi and said, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode.”

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here