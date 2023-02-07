Uorfi Javed Goes Bold in See-Through Crop Top, Flaunts Her Curves; Watch

Uorfi Javed often creates tremendous buzz on social media with her scintillating yet bizarre sartorial picks. This time she chose a fishnet ensemble to give a peek-a-boo twist to her style game. The Bigg Boss OTT fame caught the attention of the paparazzi in the Bandra locality of Mumbai. The actress went bold in a corseted see-through crop top featuring balloon sleeves and a mesh black buttoned-up shoulder detailing. She paired the top with a matching skirt over black shorts.

Parts of the ensemble were covered up with cut-out detailing done in black cloth securing just the right amount of skin to flaunt her curves. When it came to accessories, Uorfi Javed used nude creeper heels and tiny dotted black earrings. Meanwhile, highlighted cheeks, bold lips, and a neat high bun rounded off her entire look. Check out her style statement here:

This came just days after she was spotted in a bizarre formal attire that was entirely bare from the back. The full-sleeve shirt that was completed with a bow turns into a crop top from behind. Similarly, the full pants vanish into bold black lingerie detailing. She added drama to her look with bold eyeshadows and matching lips. Meanwhile, her hair pulled back in a sleek bun completed the style statement.

From bold cut-outs, and mesh to organza, Uorfi has tried it all. What made her style game more interesting was one of her latest denim-on-denim co-ord. But it wasn’t the usual denim jacket and trouser combo, Uorfi’s out-of-the-box pick was jeans-on-jeans. To complete the look, she chose chunky red earrings which also broke the monotony of her style. Take a look at it here:

Uorfi who has starred in multiple daily soaps rose to fame after her appearance on the digital reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. She recently also participated in Splitsvilla 14 as a contestant in the initial phase of the game show but was later revealed to be a Mischief Maker. Now, she often makes guest appearances on the dating reality TV show to bring in new twists.

