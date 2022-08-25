Uorfi Javed Goes Risqué In Shimmery Cut-Out Dress Inspired by Dancing Stars in a Galaxy; Watch

Actress Uorfi Javed is best known for her unconventional fashion sense. She keeps making headlines with her unique and bold looks. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was recently seen stepping out in a sparkly see-through dress which had left the internet divided. While some showered her look with compliments, some also frowned at her choice of clothes. Unruffled by the criticism, Uorfi has now shared a sensual video on her Instagram wearing the same dress.

“Sparkle, glitter and the beauty of the galaxy of dancing stars are the inspiration for my unique outfit. I reach for the stars and always hope to shine on! My outfit does just that!” she wrote as the caption to her video.

In the clip, she can be seen posing for the camera giving seductive expressions while an edited version of ABBA and Britney Spears’ Gimme Gimme More plays in the background.

Her striking looks attracted a comment from Naaz Joshi, the first transgender international beauty queen from India. Appreciating Uorfi and hitting out at the criticisers, she wrote, “Amazing work. Keep it up. Jealous people a big heart to all of you”.

The post has received over 1.10 lakh likes so far only three hours after it was posted. Uorfi’s fans filled the comment section with love. “Sexy looks”, “So beautiful”, “Smoking hot”, “On fire always. Loved this look,” were some of the reactions she received. She also tagged JDJ10 on her post, and we wonder if she would be a participant in Jhalak Dikhl Jaa, or would be a guest on the show. If she indeed participates, it would be interesting since her ex, Paras Khalnawat is also a part of the same dance reality show.

Few days ago, the TV actress garnered attention with another of her innovative dress. She had dropped a video on Instagram where she donned a bra and a skirt that was made of stones. In the caption she had written, “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment.”

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed last appeared in a music video with singer Kunwarr.

