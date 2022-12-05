Uorfi Javed Goes Topless Again, Covers Her Modesty With Red Tape

Internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for slipping into bizarre fashion outfits that create a ruckus on social media. Be it donning a dress, cutout from bandages, or an attire made from cable reels, Urfi’s fashion choices give us a bolt from the blue every time. The Bigg Boss fame has been a target of trolls for her out-of-the-box style quotient.

However, each time Urfi turns the tide against these trolls with more unconventional clothing, unafraid to wear outfits as her heart pleases. Recently, the Bepanaah actress was seen ditching her clothes once again and covering her assets with nothing but red tape.

“Caught In a web!” Urfi captioned the video reel which she posted on her Instagram handle. Her caption also revealed that she conceptualized the shoot and the makeup was done by her as well. The online sensation credited hairstylist Manisha Mhatre for her hairdo and photographer Ameer Shaikh for the sensuous clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

In the reel, Urfi can be seen, lying on her back against a pink canvas, her modesty, draped with a bunch of red tape, attached to the floor. The actress sported a glammed-up makeover, wearing a shade of bright, red, glossy lipstick and adding drama to her eyes with the perfect winged liner. In terms of hair, she decided to sport a sleek and long, side-parted ponytail. The video clip closed on a sensuous note with Urfi winking at the camera.

Needless to mention, Urfi’s sartorial clothing brought her displeasure from trolls and fashion critics, who left no stone unturned to lambast her style. “Is this fashion wtf?” asked one user. “Aise kapde pahanne se milta kya h aapko didi” enquired another. However, there were a handful of users who loved Urfi’s new avatar. “My Role Model,” claimed an individual. “Hmesha unexpected,” dropped a second, adding a fire emoji.

Earlier, Urfi hogged the limelight for going topless as she covered her torso with just two champagne glasses. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi is grabbing all the attention for her stint at MTV Splitsvilla Season 14, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. From engaging in fights with the other contestants to performing tasks, Urfi has made viewers hooked to their screens.

Read all the Latest Movies News here