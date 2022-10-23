Uorfi Javed Goes Topless, Hides Modesty With Hand As She Sends Diwali Wishes; Netizens Say 'Had Kar Di'

Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner! As the festivities started, several actors sent greetings to their fans on social media. Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unique sartorial choices, has also extended good wishes on social media, but with a twist. Uorfi who is known for experimenting with her attires went topless and wore just a long skirt to send Diwali wishes.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Uorfi is seen bare-chested, while she covers her modesty with her hand, covering bother her breasts. She is also seen binging on a laddoo from the other hand. Dressed in a red long skirt, Uorfi kept her hair loose and accessorized her look with dangler earrings.As for her make-up, the TV star wore subtle makeup with a nude lip shade. The actress is seen posing while she is seated on a red couch, with a table lit with earthen diyas to give the video a Diwali feel. The video Uorfi uploaded on social media is accompanied by the song ‘Aaj jane ki zid na karo.’

She captioned the video as, “Happy Diwali everyone !! ❤️❤️.”

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing platform, netizens started reacting to the clip, and they trolled her for the post.

While one of the social media users wrote, ” Had kar di,” another commented, “Sharam kro ye kia kr rahi ho.”

A third social media user wrote, “Sorry to say this is not the way to wish Diwali.” Another comment read, “I used to like her bt this.”

At the same time many liked her unique way to wish Diwali. One of the comments read, “That’s one way to wish ‘happy Diwali’ 😋❤️‍🔥✨,” a second comment reads, “Happy Diwali… Fire works on Instagram by : @urf7i.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

