Uorfi Javed Grooves in Bralette Made of Pink Rope, Netizens Compare It to Mosquito Repellent Coil; Watch

Uorfi Javed has become a household name after her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Besides this, she is highly recognized to ignite social media with her unusual sartorial choices and alluring looks. Following the same trajectory, Uorfi Javed has done it once again. Only this time she added a foot-tapping twist to her sizzling look.

It is not new for a track to go viral on Instagram reels. Recently users have been shaking a leg to Ariana Grande’s mellow number Safety Net on the photo-sharing application with an eye-catching hook step. When the reel trend caught the attention of Uorfi Javed she couldn’t stop herself from joining the bandwagon. Moving gracefully to the lyrics of the song, Uorfi Javed sent social media abuzz with yet another unusual look.

This time the TV actor was seen donning a pink bralette which was paired with denim jeans. Not only did she groove to Ariana Grande’s track but she also opted for her signature ponytail to complete her look. Golden earrings and minimal makeup rounded off her latest style statement. While sharing the reel online, Uorfi Javed hailed the Ariana Grande song as one of her favourite track. She articulated, “Had to get in this challenge coz this is my favourite song”.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of reactions from her followers. An ardent fan of Urfi’s style noticed the circular pattern of her bralette and commented “Outfit design inspired by JALEBI”. Meanwhile, many others hailed it as ‘hot’ and ‘awesome’. Check out the video below:

Taking to the comments section, several fans commented that they were reminded of jalebis and mosquito repellent coils looking at Uorfi’s outfit.One person wrote, “Yah toh machhar wali agarbatti lag rahi h.” Another commented, “Outfit design inspired by JALEBI.” Several people loved the outfit too, calling the actress gorgeous.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed has starred in several Indian daily soaps including Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and more. She rose to fame by essaying the role of Bella Kapoor in Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starrer Bepannah. Apart from this, she has also played the character of Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Uorfi then grabbed headlines for her short-lived stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since her eviction in the initial stages of the game, Uorfi has been creating massive buzz on social media for her fashion picks.

