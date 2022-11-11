Uorfi Javed Leaves Little To Imagination As She Goes Topless, Uses ‘Helping Hands’ To Cover Modesty

Uorfi Javed aptly knows how to steal the limelight when it comes to her raunchy looks. Be it bold cuts or unusual slits, the actress often sends social media abuzz with her daring fashion statements. Following the trajectory, on Friday afternoon, Uorfi Javed once again shared another flashy video. This time, the television star went topless and used a set of “helping hands” to cover her front assets. With bold lips and side-parted hair tied in a neat pony, a purple string of bikini bottom are the only piece of clothing item that Javed adorned.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it did not go down well with a majority of Instagram users. They took to the comment section of Javed’s post to express their disappointment. A user wrote, “No one can imagine what u will do in the next video.” One more joined,”There's nothing right or wrong about this, it is just weird.”

Take look at the clip here:

Previously, Uorfi Javed hit the headlines after attending a close friend Anjali Arora’s birthday party. What became the hot topic of discussion was her adorable dance video with ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat that went viral on social media. Media reports suggest that Uorfi Javed was Paras’ first-ever girlfriend, whom he met on the sets of Meri Durga, and dated for about six months when he was 19. At one point, the ex-lovers had an ugly fallout when Javed called him extremely insecure and possessive claiming that he got multiple tattoos in her name. However, later on, the duo dismissed the animosity and have now become friends again.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed has starred in multiple TV shows including Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, and more. She also participated in the digital version of Bigg Boss, however, her journey was short-lived as she was eliminated early.

Read all the Latest Movies News here