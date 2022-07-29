Uorfi Javed Leaves Netizens Divided As She Pairs Her Monokini With a Skirt Made of Rope

Urfi Javed’s love for creative outfits is known to all. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to leave everyone stunned with her bizarre yet unique fashion sense. Once again, Uorfi Javed was spotted in the city and this time too her outfit caught everyone’s attention.

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Uorfi Javed was seen posing in a monokini. She paired it with a skirt which was made up of rope. Later in the video, Uorfi also added a beige blazer to her look. As reported by E-Times, Uorfi also told the paparazzi that she designed this outfit herself. “I made the dress myself. I literally stitched it myself. Main kuch bhi bana leti hu, khud bhi nahi bana paati hu,” she said.

However, Uorfi’s creativity left netizens divided. While some of the social media users said that she looked stunning in the outfit, others called it ‘ridiculous’. “There needs to be a clothing drive started for her,” one of the comments read. Another fan wrote, “It needs courage to do all this 🔥 immense power she has.” “It is courageous and Urfi, if you love what you do, then you Go Girl!” another fan commented along with a fire emoji.

Just a few days back, Uorfi had dropped another video on her social media in which she was seen wearing a barely-there bralette that she has fashioned out of a pink rope. The outfit looked incredibly unconventional and quirky.

Recently, Ranveer Singh also called Uorfi a ‘fashion icon’ when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. Later, Uorfi also reacted to the same while interacting with the paparazzi and said, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here