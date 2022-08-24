Uorfi Javed Leaves Netizens Stunned, Poses In See-Through Dress Inspired By Galaxy; Video Goes Viral

Uorfi Javed never fails to impress her fans with her quirky and risque outfits. Each time the actress drops a video/picture on social media or is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often gets trolled for fashion choices too.However, this never stops Uorfi from experimenting with her outfits and leaving everyone stunned with her experimental fashion choices.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted in a see-through glittery dress inspired by the Galaxy and the video went viral on social media. However, netizens trolled Uorfi saying that it was looking shameless more than shimmery.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Uorfi is seen striking poses in the bold shimmery see-through dress.Uorfi Javed was seen wearing a body-hugging dress which featured a see-through element right from the midriff to the waist area. She definitely raised eyebrows with her bold look. She looked confident while carrying this bold dress and she did it with ease.

Uorfi’s outfit didn’t go down well with netizens who said that instead of shimmery, she was rather looking shameless in this risque dress. Many people criticised her for showing off too much skin in public. Well, despite being brutally trolled time and again, Uorfi continues to remain unperturbed by negative comments about her risque fashion. The actress likes to dress up and experiment with her looks every now and then.

This isn’t the first time, the TV actress has come up with her innovative dressing style. On Saturday, Uorfi dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing in a pink t-shirt and black shorts. She then displays a comment on one of her other posts that read, “Isko patthar se maarna chahiye. (She should be stoned).” Following this, the actress decides to wear a bra and a skirt which is made up of stones. “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this , don’t blame me Blame the comment,” the caption of Uorfi’s video reads.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

