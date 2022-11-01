Uorfi Javed Looks Super Hot In Sexy Thong Monokini; Netizens Call Her ‘Gorgeous Doll’; See Pics

Fashion queen Uorfi Javed never ceases to mesmerise her fans with her ingenious sense of style. She has established a name for herself with her alluring looks. Now, once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has managed to become the talk of the town with her steamy hot attire. And, guess what? It has already taken the social media platform by storm.

Uorfi is exuding oomph in sexy thong monokini. She can be seen holding her breasts as she struck sensuous poses. The TV actress completed her look with low-waist pants while posing in the picturesque view of green bushed. With her hair tired in a neat bun, Uorfi wore nude make up with winged eyelined

The TV star didn’t caption the post, and this didn’t stop her fans from dropping comments and showering compliments on her post. While one fan wrote, “My gorgeous doll,” another added, “Fabulous.” Several others dropped fire emoticons as reaction to the post.

Uorfi, known for posting her hot and sensuous pictures and reels on Instagram once again treated her fans and followers with her alluring avatar. The actor has always maintained that she wears whatever she feels like and nobody cand dictate her life choices. Uorfi recently hit the headlines when she had verbal social media spat with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past.

For the unversed, Farah and Chahatt had criticised her fashion statements which lead to a heated banter on Instagram. Recently Urfi also slammed Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who had shown his anger on social media reacting to Urfi’s topless Diwali photos. Sudhanshu had stated that one shouldn’t post such pictures or videos at a time of Laxmi Pujan. Reacting to the same Urfi had written that the Anupamaa actor must watch his own show which is about women empowerment.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

