Uorfi Javed Makes Heads Turn In Risque Black Outfit, Asks Paparazzi ‘Will You Eat Me?’; Watch Video

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to shock netizens with her eccentric sense of style. The actress is highly recognized to ignite social media with her unusual sartorial choices and alluring looks. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is followed by the paparazzi each time she steps out of her home. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame made heads turn with her risque outfit and set the internet on fire.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Uorfi is seen stepping out of her car in a sheer black outfit. The actress sent the shutterbugs into a tizzy as soon as she stepped out of her vehicle. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the actress rounded off her look with a pair of high heels. In the clip, we see Uorfi talking with a cameraperson as she says, “Itne gusse main dekh raha hai mujhe. Kha jaoge kya?” (You’re watching me with such rage. Will you eat me?)”

Check the video here:

In another clip, we see Uorfi trying to break the chaos made by camerapersons to capture her. She is seen shouting “What has happened to you guys today?” “Calm down,” as she tries to make peace with the camerapersons who seem to engage in a scrimmage, just to click pictures of the actress.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Netizens flooded the comments section. Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the video with a surprised face emoticon.

Well, this isn’t the first time Uorfi had made heads turns for her sartorial choice. Recently, Uorfi Javed sent social media abuzz with yet another unusual look.

This time the TV actor was seen donning a pink bralette which was paired with denim jeans. Not only did she groove to Ariana Grande’s track but she also opted for her signature ponytail to complete her look. Golden earrings and minimal makeup rounded off her latest style statement. While sharing the reel online, Uorfi Javed hailed the Ariana Grande song as one of her favourite track. She articulated, “Had to get in this challenge coz this is my favourite song”.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed has starred in several Indian daily soaps including Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and more. She rose to fame by essaying the role of Bella Kapoor in Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starrer Bepannah. Apart from this, she has also played the character of Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Uorfi then grabbed headlines for her short-lived stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since her eviction in the initial stages of the game, Uorfi has been creating massive buzz on social media for her fashion picks.

