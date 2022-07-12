Uorfi Javed Makes Netizens Go ‘OMG’ With Her Outfit Made Of Razors: 'Perfect Dress For Introverts'

Television actress Urfi Javed has always been in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. She often drew attention and even faced trolling on social media for her weird outfits. Well, this doesn’t stop the actress from experimenting with her outfits. The actress often makes headlines whenever she is spotted in public and never fails to impress fans with her creativity. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has left netizens stunned with her creativity level. This time, Urfi took to social media and dropped a video in which she wore a dress made of razors!

In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram handle, Urfi Javed can be seen posing in an outfit that is made of razors. Urfi looks glamorous in the thigh-high dress, with her hair tied up in a ponytail, and some of her tresses left open on her face. With kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips, Urfi is set to turn heads with her stunning avatar.

Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote, “I made the perfect dress for introverts. 😂Razor cut! Made this dress from razors !I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas.!”

The outfit and Urfi’s creativity has left netizens shocked.The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with fans appreciating her fashion sense. “Omg! 🔥, “Amazing dress amazing Urfi,” another fan wrote. While some were shocked, others were left in splits as they saw Urfi’s creativity. One of the netizens commented, “Eid par mat pehenna, koi gale nahi milega 😂,” another said, “Hahahaha 😂 too good.”

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO SHARED BY URFI JAVED HERE:

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of hate comments she received. In these messages, some netizens were wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

Prior to this, in an interview with News18.com, Urfi also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

