Uorfi Javed Questions FIR Filed Against Her, Says 'This Is Not Afghanistan or Taliban'

Uorfi Javed and her love for bold and bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time the actress is spotted in public, her outfit grabs all the attention. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is often trolled as well for her fashion sense. But recently, an FIR was filed against Uorfi for allegedly ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.” Now, the actress has strongly reacted to it and lashed out at those who are filing FIRs against her.

During her recent interaction with the paparazzi, Uorfi called people filing FIRs against her ‘ironic’ and said, “It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention.”

“Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe… jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off,” she added.

Recently, Uorfi also hit back Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey after the latter reacted to one of her videos and called it ‘ghastly’. “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Prior to this, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

