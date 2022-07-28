CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Uorfi Javed Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures, Says 'Nobody's Sentiments Have Been Hurt'
1-MIN READ

Uorfi Javed Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures, Says 'Nobody's Sentiments Have Been Hurt'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 17:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Uorfi Javed talks about Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot

Uorfi Javed mentioned that she does not have any objections to Singh's pictures and added that he is rather looking sexy.

Ever since Ranveer Singh posed naked for a recent photo shoot, he has been making headlines. While it has left some people completely stunned, others have found it offensive. Recently, Uorfi Javed also reacted to FIR being filed against Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor for his naked photoshoot. She told E-Times that she does not have any objections to Singh’s pictures and added that he is rather looking ‘hot and sexy’.

“FIR against Ranveer? For what? Just because he has done what he wanted to? I certainly don’t have any objection to the pictures in question. He’s looking so hot and sexy. I had a gut feeling that if anybody could do such a shoot in today’s times, it would be only Ranveer. Anyway he’s a trendsetter, isn’t he?” Bigg Boss OTT fame said.

On being asked if she has spoken to friends or relatives who are offended by Ranveer’s pictures, Uorfi shared, “Nobody’s sentiments have been hurt.”

