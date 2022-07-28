Uorfi Javed Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures, Says 'Nobody's Sentiments Have Been Hurt'

Ever since Ranveer Singh posed naked for a recent photo shoot, he has been making headlines. While it has left some people completely stunned, others have found it offensive. Recently, Uorfi Javed also reacted to FIR being filed against Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor for his naked photoshoot. She told E-Times that she does not have any objections to Singh’s pictures and added that he is rather looking ‘hot and sexy’.

“FIR against Ranveer? For what? Just because he has done what he wanted to? I certainly don’t have any objection to the pictures in question. He’s looking so hot and sexy. I had a gut feeling that if anybody could do such a shoot in today’s times, it would be only Ranveer. Anyway he’s a trendsetter, isn’t he?” Bigg Boss OTT fame said.

On being asked if she has spoken to friends or relatives who are offended by Ranveer’s pictures, Uorfi shared, “Nobody’s sentiments have been hurt.”

