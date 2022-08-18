Uorfi Javed Shines Bright In Lilac Ruffled Outfit; Fans Call Her 'Apsara'

Uorfi Javed is known for her love for sometimes bold, sometimes bizarre outfits. The Bigg Boss OTT fame enjoys a massive fan following and never fails to impress all with her creativity. On Thursday, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in a lilac-coloured ruffled outfit. She accessorised her look with purple hoop earrings and minimal make-up. Uorfi further opted for a brown lip shade and looked stunning. She also paired her outfit with strappy heels.

Soon after Uorfi shared the video on her Instagram handle, fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans called her ‘Apsara’, another social media user tagged her as a ‘beautiful doll’. “Wow… Awesome outfit sister… Love you,” a third comment read. Another social media user wrote, “super hot”.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uorfi Javed accused a man of threatening her to “have video sex” with him. In her Instagram post, Uorfi alleged that a has been blackmailing her that he would circulate her morphed private photos on social media. “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career,” she wrote.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

