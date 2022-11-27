Uorfi Javed Slams Chetan Bhagat For 'Distracting Youth' Comment, Says 'Stop Promoting Rape Culture'

Uorfi Javed has given a befitting reply to author Chetan Bhagat over the latter’s recent ‘distracting youth’ remark. In a series of Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss OTT fame lashed out at Chetan Bhagat and asked him not to promote the rape culture. She also accused him of ‘misguiding’ youth and questioned him for always blaming the opposite gender.

“Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault," she wrote.

In another of her Instagram story, Uorfi shared a screenshot of a news story that mentioned Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during #MeToo movement. Along with it, Uorfi called the author a ‘pervert’ and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

For the unversed, during a recent event Chetan Bhagat took a dig at Uorfi Javed and had said, “Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets," as quoted by DNA.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

