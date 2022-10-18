Uorfi Javed Slams Jaya Bachchan For Telling Pap 'I Hope You Fall', Urges All Not To Be Like Her

When it comes to the paparazzi, it can be argued that Uorfi Javed and Jaya Bachchan are opposites. While the former loves to post for them, the latter does not like getting clicked. Recently, a video of Jaya Bachchan went viral on social media in which the veteran actress was seen telling a paparazzi ‘I hope you double and fall’. Actress and social media sensation Uorfi has now reacted to the viral clip, asking all not to be like Jaya Bachchan.

On Tuesday, Uorfi shared the video on her Instagram stories and talked about how respect does not come with being powerful or elder. “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them,” she wrote.

In another Instagram story, Uorfi explained why she is ‘so opinionated’ and shared that she speaks whenever she feels it is important to. “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow – for that we all need to raise our voices,” she wrote.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here