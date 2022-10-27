Uorfi Javed Slams Sudhanshu Pandey, Asks Him To Watch His Own Show Anupamaa After He Calls Her 'Ghastly'

Uorfi Javed is known for her weird or bizarre fashion sense. While the Bigg Boss OTT fame is widely appreciated for her creativity by some, there are others who often target her for the same. Recently, Anupamaa’s Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey also reacted to Uorfi’s Diwali special post and slammed her for making a ‘mockery of an auspicious festival’.

“I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can u guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for god’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day,” Sudhanshu Pandey wrote as cited by Koimoi.com.

Reacting to this, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and urged Pandey to watch his own show, Anupamaa. “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something,” she wrote.

“Very well written. @sudanshu_pandey you should read this. You will understand about your hypocrisy and double standards,” she added in another story.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

