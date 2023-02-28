Uorfi Javed Steps Out in Green 'Sheila Ki Jawani' Outfit, Says Not Approached for Lock Upp 2

Uorfi Javed has garnered a great amount of attention for her fashion sense and daring choices for a while now, and she consistently shows off her inner fashionista. Even though not everyone approves of her unconventional fashion choices, she has made the decision to stick with what makes her happy. The internet sensation was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday while wearing yet another outfit that only she could carry with such ease and confidence.

Uorfi sported a green cutout two-piece dress with a high-neck short top and a fitted mini skirt of the same colour. In the video posted on Twitter by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Uorfi is seen talking about the dress she is wearing. When the paparazzi asked her the name of the dress, she simply said, “Dress ka naam kya hota hai? Iska naam hai Sheila ki jawani."

She also took a few questions from the photographers and gave them friendly answers. One asked if she was entering the reality show Lock Upp 2, she said she hasn’t been approached for it, and doesn’t want to do it either. “If I go away for 2-3 months, aap log kya karoge mere bina," she asked.

It has been just a few days since Uorfi Javed posted a picture from her photoshoot for The Dirty Magazine which was the next big step for her since Bigg Boss OTT. She shared a glimpse of her stunning look and outfit for the photoshoot with a caption that read, “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Give zero f***s. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity? The DIY Insta fashion princess told us everything."

This photoshoot also got her a big shoutout from ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her look for the Dirty Magazine project. Anita penned a lengthy note for Uorfi and shared a picture from the photoshoot. In the caption, she talked about the custom diy look that she created for Uorfi and called her the “undisputed queen of DIY.”

The caption of the post reads, “ What better than a custom diy look for the undisputed queen of DIY Uorfi Javed! I’ve long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own workshop and created her interpretations daily! Fashion is for everyone."

“I promised you this day would come, Covergirl Uorfi! Today for The Dirty Magazine she wears some of the most creative labels, custom made for her. I’m sure more will follow! For this look it’s a toile ( where all the magic begins.. )and stickers! ,“ she continued.

Uorfi Javed gained notoriety professionally as a result of her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. She most recently appeared in the music video for Haye Haye Yeh Majboori and is presently seen in SplitsVilla 14.

