Uorfi Javed Steps Out In Sheer Top Designed With Hands-Holding Sweets To Cover Modesty; Netizens React

The OTT heroine, Uorfi Javed is truly OTT (over the top) with her bold fashion choices. Every day she manages to shock and stun the viewers with her brazen sartorial picks and DIY videos. This time she took it up a notch by posing in practically nothing but just a sheer top covering only what is necessary. Urfi Javed’s new dress is grabbing the eyeballs and in the video she can be seen covering her modesty with a fabric designed as hands holding sweets. While it did grab netizens’ attention but she also got massive slamming by many.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Uorfi is seen looking gorgeous as she wore denim pants and pairs it up with a sheer top that only covered her modesty. The TV actress’ hairstyle is also worth noticing as she pulled her hair in a high pony and curled the tresses in the pony and put those in front. However, the actress’ attire stole all the limelight. Take a look at the video here:

Soon, the TV Bigg Boss OTT star became the target of trolls on social media. While one commented,"Sharam nahi aati," another commented, “Fir ye kahte hain ladke kapdon se judge karte hain …"

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed was also asked by the paparazzi to respond to author Chetan Bhagat’s comment who cited the example of Uorfi Javed’s sensational photos and reels getting crores of likes on Instagram.

Uorfi told paps, “What should I say about him? It wasn’t necessary to speak about me at a literature fest."

Check the video here:

Previously, during an Aaj Tak event, Chetan Bhagat said, “Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets)".

On Saturday, Uorfi lashed out at the author and wrote, “Guys, let’s not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case."

She even shared a news article that said that Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement and wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

Sharing the leaked screenshots of his WhatsApp messages, Uorfi further added, “Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."

