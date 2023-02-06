Known for having a unique approach towards her sartorial choices, Uorfi Javed stunned everyone once again with her latest outfit. The actress dressed up as a waitress, but with a twist. Her attire had a bold cut-out at the back. In the video posted by Uorfi, she stands with perfect poise and complete confidence, as she flaunts the attire. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s over”.

The video starts off with Uorfi fixing a bow on the white shirt, and the camera then zooms out and gives a glimpse of her entire outfit, her back reflected in the mirror behind, revealing the cut-out. She opted for a gothic look with well defined eyes and a maroon lip shade. She tied her hair to a neat bun.

While fans applauded her creativity, she was also trolled as usual. Some said that they were surprised to see a fully-clothed Uorfi at the beginning of the video, but soon found out the actress had put a twist to the outfit, as expected.

Uorfi’s style statements often hit headlines. She is seen pulling off her DIY outfits with confidence during public appearances. She also enjoys a massive fan following for the same. Often subjected to trolls, the actress makes sure to keep her head high no matter what. From creating outfits made from bangles, wires, jute bags, and wristwatches to presenting herself in Bigg Boss, Uorfi has surely made a name for herself in showbiz.

Earlier, last month, the Maharastra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her accusing her of dressing vulgarly and stating she is a ‘threat to the society’ and demanding her arrest.

Responding to the claims and allegations, she responded to Chitra saying that she is ready to go to jail without a trial if politicians are ready to disclose their assets. “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose yours and your family’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where…"

Defending her outfits, Uorfi had earlier told ETimes, “This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then? I am just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and these people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes but are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening me with murder and rape. These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name”.

