Uorfi Javed To Work With Zeenat Aman? What We Know

Actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed knows how to make all the heads turn. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has carved a niche for herself by making bizarre DIY clothing from the most random items. Although she has been trolled by many for her bold and out-of-the-box fashion choices, Uorfi is never afraid to take a stand for herself, coming back at the trolls with savage replies.

An avid social media user, Uorfi’s Instagram handle is filled with her distinctive outfits. However, this time, the actress is making the headlines for a different reason altogether. In her Instagram stories, Uorfi can be seen sharing images of legendary Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman.

Here are the pictures:



Uorfi even captioned one of Zeenat Aman’s photos as Hayee Hayee Yeh Majboori adding a red heart emoji. For the unversed, Hayee Hayee Yeh Majboori is a song from one of Zeenat Aman’s movies titled Roti Kapada Aur Makan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Sashi Kapoor. It was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The pictures taken from snippets of Zeenat Aman’s films reveal the actress in bold and beautiful avatars. Zeenat Aman, who is now 70 years old, was one of the most successful stars in the late 70s and 80s. At a time when actresses donned only traditional outfits like sarees and Kurtis, Zeenat Aman was confident enough to break the trend and flaunt her body in mini dresses or bold swimsuits on camera.

The sudden outburst of Zeenat Aman’s snaps on Uorfi’s social media has paved the way for speculation among fans. While some have wondered whether Zeenat Aman serves as an inspiration to Uorfi, others have guessed that Uorfi might be working with Zeenat Aman on a film.

Addressing all assumptions, Uorfi in an interview with Etimes gave a subtle hint on why she was posting Zeenat Aman’s pictures on Instagram. “Zeenat Aman has been one of my favourites since I was a kid. She was a woman who was ahead of her time and I just adore her for that,” she said.

“And it would be nothing less than a dream come true if I can walk down the lane she did. But having said that I believe I have already spoken way too much, so just wait for some more time to know everything,” Uorfi concluded.

Although Uorfi’s words indicate that something is brewing, no further details have been revealed as of yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi appeared in shows like Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to name a few.

