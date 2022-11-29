Uorfi Javed Vs Chetan Bhagat: Chahatt Khanna Backs Author, Says 'Kuch Galat Nahi Bola'

Television actress Chahatt Khanna has reacted to the war of words between Uorfi Javed and Chetan Bhagat. During a recent interaction, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain hai actress backed Bhagat and sarcastically mentioned that he has only praised the Bigg Boss OTT fame. Chahatt also added that the author has not said anything wrong.

“Chetan Bhagat is a very known and respected person. I am happy that people have started saying it. Someone has started talking about it, people have started opposing it. I don’t know but I had read one line (of what Chetan Bhagat said) that she is a distraction for youth. He has said it in a very refined way. She has been doing several things. It’s okay. I think he has praised her. Girls want to be distraction. In a mild way, he has praised her and I don’t think he has said anything wrong," she told Instant Bollywood.

For the unversed, the entire fight between Uorfi Javed and Chetan Bhagat started after the latter took a dig at the actress recently and called her a distraction for youth. “Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets," he said.

Later, Uorfi also gave a befitting reply to Bhagat and asked him not to promote the rape culture. She also accused him of ‘misguiding’ youth and questioned him for always blaming the opposite gender. “Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault," she wrote on Instagram.

