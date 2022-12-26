Uorfi Javed’s Christmas Look Is Here! Watch Her Over-The-Top Red Cut-Out Jumpsuit

Uorfi Javed’s experimental costumes created from the most bizarre items, including cycle chains, red tape, watches, and pebbles among others have made her the talk of the town quite often. Her unconventional wardrobe collections have made her an easy target of trolls. However, the dauntless fashionista has time and again turned a deaf ear to her online critics, doing what she does best. With the onset of Christmas, people were naturally waiting for Urfi’s latest fashion statement, and needless to mention the Bigg Boss OTT fame did not disappoint us.

Uorfi made a remarkable impression as she slipped into an unconventional cut-out jumpsuit. Matching the Christmas energy, the attire was completely red in color, having a risque chest and side torso cut out. While one-half of the trousers were full length, the other was cut into the shape of a romper, clinched on Urfi’s thigh. The 25-year-old walked with confidence against the backdrop of a foreign location, swirling in motion, giving out a bunch of uber-cool poses.

The social media sensation clubbed her attire with a pair of red stilettos and tiny red-studded earrings. She sported sleek, long, straightened hair, adding a dash of matte pink shade of lipstick. Uorfi exuded the perfect fiery avatar, looking like a red-hot diva, in the velvety ensemble. Dropping the video on her Instagram handle, Urfi called herself Santa, and wrote, “Your Santa is here! Make a wish!!!” in her caption.

As soon as the Instagram reel was shared on the platform, netizens flocked to the comments lauding praises on the Bepannah actress. While one user noted, “Now THIS is fashionable!!!! I lov it!!!” another quipped, “This is a slay jaan (This is a slay my dear).” Others dropped numerous red heart emojis.

However, others were not quite pleased with Uorfi ’s latest fashion avatar and had no qualms about lambasting her in the comment section. “Santa aap ko pure kapdhe de (May Santa offer you full clothes)” remarked one individual. “Aagaya Christmas content (Here comes another Christmas content,” joked another.

Along with the video, Uorfi also dropped a few snaps on her Instagram stories, standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, Uorfi was recently reported to be detained by the Dubai police for wearing a revealing outfit and shooting in a public space. Later in a statement, the actress confirmed that the police had a problem with the location the filming was taking place and that they had no objection regarding her attire.

