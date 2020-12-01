UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Akshay Kumar During His Mumbai Visit, See Pics

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the first day of his Mumbai visit. He is expected to meet many other Bollywood celebrities and industrialists in order to give shape to the hi-tech film city being developed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The Chief Minister has already held several meetings regarding the infotainment city to be built on 1000 acres in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority of Noida. In a meeting held in Lucknow on September 22, 2020, he had sought suggestions from representatives of the film industry for Film City, on which the giants of the film industry had provided their suggestions to the Yamuna Authority.

During the meeting with CM Yogi, Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai will discuss about the film city to be built in UP. During this time, many investment proposals are also expected to come to Film City and it is expected that during this time CM will also discuss investment proposals with the veterans of Bollywood.

He will meet the celebrities of Bollywood on December 3 for about four hours from 10.30 am to 2.30 am. During this, the CM will also meet Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council Chairman Raju Srivastava, Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan along with Dinesh Yadav ‘Nirhua’, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal and Satish Kaushik.

Preparations are being made for film city production in UP and for this, all facilities are also being provided by the government on film production. More than 38 films have been subsidised in the last three years in the state.

In the Yogi government, a grant of nearly Rs 21 crore has been given to 38 films since 2017. Popular films like 'Red' and 'Article 15' have also received subsidies from the UP government, while the script of 22 films has recently been approved by the UP Film Bandhu Committee on behalf of the UP government.