UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Meet 41 Bollywood Celebrities to Discuss Film City in Noida

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Mumbai to meet 41 Bollywood celebrities and industrialists in order to give shape to hi tech film city being developed in NOIDA Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi was scheduled to leave for Mumbai on Tuesday evening. On 2nd December 2020, CM Yogi will symbolically launch the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond on the Mumbai Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile in an effort to give shape to the film city in NOIDA, CM Yogi is scheduled to meet 41 celebrities of Bollywood. The Chief Minister has already held several meetings regarding the infotainment city to be built on 1000 acres in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority of Noida. In a meeting held in Lucknow on 22nd September 2020, he had sought suggestions from representatives of the film industry for Film City, on which the giants of the film industry had provided their suggestions to the Yamuna Authority.

Apart from this, the bigwigs had also urged CM Yogi to provide facilities for pre-production, production and post-production of film making under one roof, at one place, and to develop facilities for club, sports, village, teleport, commercial, internal and external location etc.

They had also sought the facility of sound mixing studio, special effects, color transformation, video editing. The film studio was suggested to be constructed in such a way that the exterior there should look like a luxurious building, so that shooting can be done and it can be changed according to the need. Work has started on the basis of suggestions given by the celebrities of Bollywood.

For this, ‘Ernest & Young’ has been selected as an advisory agency for preparing the Detail Project Report (DPR) of Infotainment City by the government. This agency is preparing DPR keeping in mind the proposal of the filmmakers and the film policy of the state government. It is expected that the DPR will be ready soon and work will begin on the ground after that.

During the meeting with CM Yogi, Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai will discuss about the film city to be built in UP. During this time, many investment proposals are also expected to come to Film City and it is expected that during this time CM will also discuss investment proposals with the veterans of Bollywood.

CM Yogi will reach Mumbai on Tuesday evening and will be meeting Bollywood actor star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday evening itself. After this, the Chief Minister will meet the celebrities of Bollywood on 3rd December for about four hours from 10.30 am to 2.30 am. During this, the CM will also meet Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council Chairman Raju Srivastava, Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan along with Dinesh Yadav ‘Nirhua’, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal and Satish Kaushik.

Also, film producer Boney Kapoor, founder of Ad Labs Private Limited, Manmohan Shetty, producer Anand Pandit, director Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Rahul Mitra, producer Ajay Rai, T series chairman Bhushan Kumar, Laika Productions CEO Ashish Singh, G. Studios Acquisition Head Jatin Sethi, CEO Shariq Patel, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures's Rudroop Dutta, Producer Rajeev Malhotra, Writer Director Neeraj Pathak, Director Umesh Shukla, Director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Director and Cinematographer Baba Azmi, Director Anil Sharma, Film Producer Nikhil Advani, Writer Juhi Chaturvedi, Film Producer Poonam Shivdasani, Producer Madhu Bhojwani, Carnival Group Chairman Dr. Srikant Bhasi and Vaishali Sarvankar, Director Honey Trehan, WIFPA President Sangram Shirke, Trade Analyst Komal Nahata, Film Makers Combine General Secretary Dharam Mehra, Producer Guild CEOs of Nitin Tej Ahuja, producers Pahlaj Nihalani, Vikram Khakhar, director Deepak Tijori, Paraval Raman and others will also meet the CM.

Preparations are being made for film city production in UP and for this, all facilities are also being provided by the government on film production. More than 38 films have been subsidised in the last three years in the state. Around 150 to 200 crores rupees subsidy are being given every year on film production in the state. At present, many films are being produced in the state at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 50 crore.

In the Yogi government, a grant of nearly Rs 21 crore has been given to 38 films since 2017. Popular films like 'Red' and 'Article 15' have also received subsidies from the UP government, while the script of 22 films has recently been approved by the UP Film Bandhu Committee on behalf of the UP government. Apart from this, the other 20 scripts which have been approved are regional films. The UP government has released Rs 65 lakhs for the Swara Bhaskar-starrer film ‘Nil Battee Sannata’ and Rs 60 lakhs for the Babu Moshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Under the new film policy in UP, the government provides financial assistance of up to two crore rupees to films shot in the state. There is a provision of 25 percent or a maximum of two crore for the films made in Hindi or other Indian languages in the state and 50 percent for films made in regional languages.

If there are five actors from the state in the film, then there is a provision of giving 25 lakh additional and 50 lakh additional if all the actors are from the state. Tourism department properties also give a 25% rebate.